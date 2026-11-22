The Oscar winner credits her sons for her wide knowledge of animated films.

Jodie Foster is making her Disney animated feature debut with Hexed, but the Oscar-winning actress recently revealed that another Disney classic, The Lion King, is her favorite movie of all time.

What’s Happening:

During an interview with People promoting Disney's upcoming animated film Hexed, Jodie Foster revealed that 1994's The Lion King is her favorite movie of all time.

Foster shared that she has watched the beloved Disney animated classic more than 100 times.

The actress explained that Disney animated films became an important part of her life while raising her two sons, Charlie and Kit.

“Gosh, because I had two sons during the whole animation fever, so I’ve seen every animated movie you could ever imagine in my era… But Lion King is my favorite movie ever. I’ve watched it way over a hundred times.”

Foster voices Queen Celeste in Hexed, a powerful witch determined to maintain her control.

The upcoming animated film also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Billie, a teenager who discovers she has magical powers, and Rashida Jones as her mother, Alice.

Hexed marks Foster's first voice role in a Disney animated feature, more than five decades after appearing in Disney's 1972 live-action film Napoleon and Samantha.

Foster also discussed her enjoyment of playing Queen Celeste, explaining that portraying villains allows her to embrace characters who are unapologetically bad.

She described it as “totally fun!”

Hexed hits theaters everywhere on November 25th!

Read More Hexed: