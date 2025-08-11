2008 is That You? The Jonas Brothers Bring Out Demi Lovato to Perform "Camp Rock" Hits During New Jersey Tour Stop

The Jonas Brothers are out on their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, and brought out special guest Demi Lovato at their recent stop at New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium.

What’s Happening:

The Jonas Brothers recently kicked off their Greetings From Your Hometown tour at Met Life Stadium in Rutherford, NJ.

Fans who attended the opening night got an exciting Disney Channel

Lovato and the band starred in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 together, which skyrocketed the careers of the powerhouse vocalist and the three brothers.

Demi and Joe had several iconic duets in the films, including the "This is Me/ Gotta Find You" mashup from Camp Rock and "Wouldn't Change a Thing" from the second installment.

The pair also performed "Wouldn't Change a Thing," which had somewhat of a resurgence over the last half-a-decade thanks to TikTok.

The pair also performed “Wouldn’t Change a Thing," which had somewhat of a resurgence over the last half-a-decade thanks to TikTok.

Camp Rock 3?:

Demi’s appearance arrives just as rumors have begun swirling on social media that she has officially signed on to return as Mitchie Torres for Camp Rock 3 .

. The film is set to start production in September, which is also expected to see the return of Nick, Joe, and Kevin for another summer camp musical adventure.

Not much is known about the third movie as nothing has been confirmed by Disney, but with the recent success of Freakier Friday, hopefully Camp Rock 3 will be for the fans who grew up with the film rather than a way to introduce the series to a younger fanbase.

, hopefully will be for the fans who grew up with the film rather than a way to introduce the series to a younger fanbase. Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+

