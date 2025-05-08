“Kermit the Frog Day” Celebrates 70th Anniversary of the Iconic Frog’s First Televised Appearance

Disney and the California State Legislature are honoring the occasion with an official proclamation.

Tomorrow, May 9th marks the 70th anniversary of the first televised appearance of Kermit the Frog, and Disney is celebrating by marking the day as “Kermit the Frog Day."

Disney is not the only ones marking the occasion, as the California State Legislature has honored Kermit the Frog with an official proclamation from the State of California.

The resolution’s author, the representative Nick Schultz even presented Kermit the Frog with the celebratory proclamation at The Muppets Studio headquarters in Glendale, California.

Kermit made his first televised appearance on May 9th, 1955 in Sam and Friends on a local Washington, D.C. area news program. He was created and performed by the late Jim Henson and was originally made from his mother’s coat and a ping pong ball cut in half for his eyes.

Disney is encouraging fans to celebrate Kermit and The Muppets' big anniversary by wearing green ("It's easy wearing green!"), performing at least one act of kindness, and sharing this joy on social media using the hashtags #KermittheFrogDay and #TheMuppets70.

Kermit the Frog: “On this day in 1955 our trademark brand of gentle chaos first burst onto the scene thanks to our friends, Jim and Jane Henson. Hard to believe we’ve been singing, and dancing, and making people happy for that many years. Speaking for all The Muppets, I just want to say how much we appreciate the lovers, the dreamers, and all the fans like you."

