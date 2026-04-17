Some Things Never Change: Kristen Bell Returns to the Booth as Anna for "Frozen 3"

A behind-the-scenes tease, and a hilarious Josh Gad comment, signals progress on Disney’s next Frozen chapter

The snow is officially melting back into production mode. Kristen Bell has sparked major excitement among Disney fans after sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her return as Anna for the highly anticipated third installment of the Frozen franchise.

What’s Happening:

With a simple but thrilling Instagram post, Kristen Bell has confirmed she’s back in the recording booth, giving fans their first tangible sign that the next chapter of Arendelle’s story is well underway.

In the photos, Bell is seen in a recording studio, script in hand, but in true Disney fashion, the details are being kept tightly under wraps. A strategically placed text box reading “Icy secrets” blocks out key portions of the script, teasing just enough to get fans speculating about what’s next for Anna, Elsa, and the rest of the beloved characters.

Adding to the fun, Josh Gad, the voice behind everyone’s favorite snowman Olaf, chimed in with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “It’s so great not working with you again. I’ll see you at the premiere!”

Their playful exchange hints at the camaraderie that has defined the Frozen cast since the original film debuted, and suggests that recording may still be in early stages, with cast members potentially working separately for now.

While Frozen 3 remains largely under wraps, moments like these offer fans a glimpse into the process and build anticipation for what’s to come. The Frozen franchise has become a cultural powerhouse since the original film’s release in 2013, followed by its blockbuster sequel in 2019, and expectations are sky-high for the next installment.

Bell’s return to the booth not only confirms progress but also reinforces that the heart of Frozen, its iconic voice cast is very much intact.

Whether the story dives deeper into Arendelle’s past, explores new lands, or introduces fresh characters, one thing is certain, Frozen fans are ready to let it go all over again.

What We Know About Frozen 3:

Frozen 3 is officially in development at Walt Disney Animation Studios, with original creative leadership returning.

Jennifer Lee, who directed and wrote the first two films, is involved in shaping the story for the third installment.

Kristen Bell has confirmed she is back recording as Anna, signaling active production. Idina Menzel is expected to return as Elsa, though official recording updates have been more limited so far. Josh Gad is also expected to reprise his role as Olaf, continuing the core cast lineup.

The story is being developed as part of a larger arc, with Bob Iger previously hinting that both Frozen 3 and a potential fourth film are in the works.

The film will continue the story after Frozen 2, which expanded the world beyond Arendelle and explored Elsa’s powers and origins.

Early hints suggest the sequel may explore deeper lore, new lands, and possibly new characters within the Frozen universe.

More Frozen News: