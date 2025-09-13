Lane Kiffin Reflects on Legacy and Life in "E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin" on ESPN

Discover Lane Kiffin's path to redemption in the latest edition of E60

Lane Kiffin is one of the most polarizing and fascinating figures in sports. ESPN E60 explores his life and career as the Ole Miss head football coach.

Lane Kiffin, known for everything from controversial firings to social media antics, remains one of the most polarizing figures in sports. E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin delves into his life and career as the Ole Miss head football coach reflects on his legacy and the coach, father, and person he strives to be.

E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin, reported by ESPN senior writer and college football historian Ryan McGee, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. An extended version will be available on the ESPN App following the broadcast. Ole Miss faces LSU in a key SEC matchup on Saturday, Sept. 27, airing across ESPN Networks (time and network TBA).

, reported by ESPN senior writer and college football historian Ryan McGee, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. An extended version will be available on the ESPN App following the broadcast. Ole Miss faces LSU in a key SEC matchup on Saturday, Sept. 27, airing across ESPN Networks (time and network TBA). At 50, Kiffin reflects on his journey, discussing sobriety, self-improvement practices like hot yoga, and a renewed focus on family.

The E60 feature includes interviews with many people in his life, including his children, Landry and Knox, and archival audio from his late father.

Lane Kiffin is in his sixth season at Ole Miss, marking the longest tenure of his nearly 30-year coaching career.

Known for high-profile job exits and social media antics, much of Kiffin’s life has been public and controversial.

He comes from a football family; his father Monte Kiffin popularized the Tampa-2 defense, leading the 2002 Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, and his connection to Pete Carroll helped launch Lane’s coaching career.

Kiffin became an NFL head coach at 31 with the Oakland Raiders, beginning a series of dramatic and widely publicized coaching exits.

Memorable career moments include a post-firing press conference with Raiders owner Al Davis and an early-morning firing at LAX with USC.

