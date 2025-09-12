Michael Eaves Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Stay with ESPN

The longtime anchor will remain a central presence on SportsCenter while continuing to contribute to ESPN’s Golf coverage.

Longtime ESPN anchor, Michael Eaves, is sticking around for more highlights, milestones, and major moments after signing a new multi-year contract.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has signed anchor Michael Eaves to a new multi-year deal, keeping him at the helm of SportsCenter while also contributing to the network’s coverage of golf majors.

while also contributing to the network’s coverage of golf majors. Since joining ESPN in 2015, Michael Eaves has primarily anchored nighttime editions of SportsCenter from Bristol, Connecticut, while also hosting on-site events like the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship.

from Bristol, Connecticut, while also hosting on-site events like the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship. Beyond anchoring, he conducts post-round player interviews during ESPN’s live coverage of these tournaments and hosts its practice round shows.

Eaves began his career at WKYT/WDKY-TV in Lexington, Ky., before moving to Memphis as a sports anchor at WPTY/WLMT-TV, where he also worked on Grizzlies telecasts and hosted a morning sports talk show.

He later moved to Los Angeles, spending over a decade with Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket covering the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Pac-12 Conference football, before taking on a role as a news and sports anchor at Al Jazeera America.

Eaves has won four LA-Area Emmy Awards in the Best Sports Reporting and Outstanding Sports Feature categories and earned a 2012 Telly Award for Best Sports Feature. He was named Best Television Anchor in Southern California by the LA Press Club in 2013.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Eaves - “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since I signed my first ESPN contract. Time flies when you are having fun, and I have been doing that during my time here," “I have been very fortunate to have covered some of my favorite sports and the biggest events, and I look forward to a few more years of doing the same,"

Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Sports Studio & Entertainment - “Michael has been a steady and familiar presence for sports fans, from the SportsCenter desk to major golf events. His professionalism and versatility have made him a valued member of our team, and we’re pleased he will continue with ESPN,"

More ESPN News: