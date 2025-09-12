Michael Eaves Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Stay with ESPN
The longtime anchor will remain a central presence on SportsCenter while continuing to contribute to ESPN’s Golf coverage.
Longtime ESPN anchor, Michael Eaves, is sticking around for more highlights, milestones, and major moments after signing a new multi-year contract.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has signed anchor Michael Eaves to a new multi-year deal, keeping him at the helm of SportsCenter while also contributing to the network’s coverage of golf majors.
- Since joining ESPN in 2015, Michael Eaves has primarily anchored nighttime editions of SportsCenter from Bristol, Connecticut, while also hosting on-site events like the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship.
- Beyond anchoring, he conducts post-round player interviews during ESPN’s live coverage of these tournaments and hosts its practice round shows.
- Eaves began his career at WKYT/WDKY-TV in Lexington, Ky., before moving to Memphis as a sports anchor at WPTY/WLMT-TV, where he also worked on Grizzlies telecasts and hosted a morning sports talk show.
- He later moved to Los Angeles, spending over a decade with Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket covering the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Pac-12 Conference football, before taking on a role as a news and sports anchor at Al Jazeera America.
- Eaves has won four LA-Area Emmy Awards in the Best Sports Reporting and Outstanding Sports Feature categories and earned a 2012 Telly Award for Best Sports Feature. He was named Best Television Anchor in Southern California by the LA Press Club in 2013.
What They’re Saying:
- Michael Eaves -
- “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since I signed my first ESPN contract. Time flies when you are having fun, and I have been doing that during my time here,"
- “I have been very fortunate to have covered some of my favorite sports and the biggest events, and I look forward to a few more years of doing the same,"
- Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Sports Studio & Entertainment - “Michael has been a steady and familiar presence for sports fans, from the SportsCenter desk to major golf events. His professionalism and versatility have made him a valued member of our team, and we’re pleased he will continue with ESPN,"
