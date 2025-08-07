Not So Fast, My Friend: ESPN to Honor Legendary College Football Personality Lee Corso in New One-Hour Special
"Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special" is set to air on August 22nd.
ESPN is set to honor longtime sports personality Lee Corso in an upcoming one hour special.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special set to honor the iconic sports broadcaster just ahead of his final College GameDay appearance later this month.
- The one-hour special will explore Corso’s life and career and his impact on college football both on the field and off.
- For more than 7 decades, Corso’s life has been entrenched in the sport since his days playing college football at Florida State.
- After, Corso spent the next three decades as a coach at Louisville, Indian, Navy, and Northern Illinois before spending the past 38 seasons on ESPN's College Game Day.
- Past and present personalities from the ESPN program will share memories about Corso, including Rece Davis, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Tim Brando, Chris Fallica, Maria Taylor and more.
- The special also features appearances from other coaches, players, broadcasters and celebrities, with audiences being able to look forward to seeing Drew Brees, Darryl Hill, Ken Jeong, Tom Jackson, Lane Kiffin, Carl Lewis, Andrew Luck, Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Mike Tirico.
- The announcement comes as Corso celebrates his 90th birthday today (August 7th).
- Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special is set to air on August 22 at 9PM ET on ESPN with encore performances on August 23rd at 1AM and 8AM on ESPN2.
- Corso will make his final appearance on College GameDay on August 30th.
ESPN Fantasy Football 30th:
- ESPN is gearing up for its 30th season of Fantasy Football.
- To celebrate the anniversary, the sports network is giving its mobile app a complete overhaul, including new games, features and a refreshed look.
- You’ll also find additional content and ways to enjoy the sport as you compete in your Fantasy Football league.
- You can learn more about the updates here.
Read More ESPN: