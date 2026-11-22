The short is set to debut alongside "Hexed" on November 25th.

The stars of Lilo & Scratch took time away from shooting Lilo & Stitch 2 in Hawaii to promote the new short film set to debut ahead of Hexed.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Hexed is just around the corner, and debuting ahead of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film is a brand new short Lilo & Scratch.

Stars Chris Sanders (Stitch) and Maia Kealoha (live-action Lilo) reprise their roles for the animated film, and the pair took time away from shooting Lilo & Stitch 2 to promote the short and the new film.

Shared to X by the Disney Animation account, the duo share their excitement for the new film in a new approximately 30-minute clip.

You can check it out below:

A special message from the set of Lilo & Stitch 2 with Chris Sanders and Maia Kealoha!



See their new short Lilo & Scratch on Disney's Hexed, only in theaters November 25! pic.twitter.com/UpdL0lwHYd — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 21, 2026

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Lilo & Scratch follows Stitch as he meets his match in Scratch, a mischievous cat newly adopted by Lilo.

The animated short pays tribute to the original 2002 Lilo & Stitch through a unique blend of traditional hand-drawn and computer-generated animation.

Disney Animation developed an entirely new production pipeline to seamlessly combine 2D and 3D animation techniques while preserving the distinctive look and charm of the original film.

Hexed hits theaters everywhere on November 25th!

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