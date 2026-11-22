Maia Kealoha and Chris Sanders Promote “Lilo & Scratch” from the Set of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch 2”
The short is set to debut alongside "Hexed" on November 25th.
The stars of Lilo & Scratch took time away from shooting Lilo & Stitch 2 in Hawaii to promote the new short film set to debut ahead of Hexed.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hexed is just around the corner, and debuting ahead of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film is a brand new short Lilo & Scratch.
- Stars Chris Sanders (Stitch) and Maia Kealoha (live-action Lilo) reprise their roles for the animated film, and the pair took time away from shooting Lilo & Stitch 2 to promote the short and the new film.
- Shared to X by the Disney Animation account, the duo share their excitement for the new film in a new approximately 30-minute clip.
- You can check it out below:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Lilo & Scratch follows Stitch as he meets his match in Scratch, a mischievous cat newly adopted by Lilo.
- The animated short pays tribute to the original 2002 Lilo & Stitch through a unique blend of traditional hand-drawn and computer-generated animation.
- Disney Animation developed an entirely new production pipeline to seamlessly combine 2D and 3D animation techniques while preserving the distinctive look and charm of the original film.
- Hexed hits theaters everywhere on November 25th!
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