Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares His Disney Legends Speech and How The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson Made It Even Better
Lin-Manuel Miranda's speech has now been immortalized by The Little Mermaid herself
The Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was an incredible, and emotional, night, but it's highest point came early when Lin-Manuel Miranda took the stage. The composer has now shared images of his acceptance speech, which he carried with him in a very special box.
What's Happening:
- Last night's Disney Legends Ceremony contained an incredible acceptance speech by Lin-Manuel Miranda to open the show, sung to the tune of The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World."
- Rather than reading his speech off a teleprompter, Miranda carried his handwritten speech inside an old VHS box of The Little Mermaid.
- Miranda has spoken before about the importance of the film, and how he watched it endlessly as a child. The movie inspired him to follow his career as a songwriter.
- Following the event, Miranda posted images of the entire speech to Instagram, which also included a final image of the box, which now has an added piece of history.
- You can watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's entire segment, including his speech, here:
More News From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:
- Disneyland's Tomorrowland is set for a major update.
- Fan favorite Dreamfinder will be back in an updated version of Journey into Imagination.
- Bryan Cranston and Jamie Lee Curtis will lead the voice cast of the new Carousel of Progress.
- Check out our full review of the Disney Experiences Showcase.