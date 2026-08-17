Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares His Disney Legends Speech and How The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson Made It Even Better

Lin-Manuel Miranda's speech has now been immortalized by The Little Mermaid herself

The Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was an incredible, and emotional, night, but it's highest point came early when Lin-Manuel Miranda took the stage. The composer has now shared images of his acceptance speech, which he carried with him in a very special box.

What's Happening:

Last night's Disney Legends Ceremony contained an incredible acceptance speech by Lin-Manuel Miranda to open the show, sung to the tune of The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World."

Rather than reading his speech off a teleprompter, Miranda carried his handwritten speech inside an old VHS box of The Little Mermaid.

Miranda has spoken before about the importance of the film, and how he watched it endlessly as a child. The movie inspired him to follow his career as a songwriter.

Following the event, Miranda posted images of the entire speech to Instagram, which also included a final image of the box, which now has an added piece of history.

You can watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's entire segment, including his speech, here:

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