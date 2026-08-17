Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares His Disney Legends Speech and How The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson Made It Even Better

Lin-Manuel Miranda's speech has now been immortalized by The Little Mermaid herself

The Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was an incredible, and emotional, night, but it's highest point came early when Lin-Manuel Miranda took the stage. The composer has now shared images of his acceptance speech, which he carried with him in a very special box.

What's Happening:

  • Last night's Disney Legends Ceremony contained an incredible acceptance speech by Lin-Manuel Miranda to open the show, sung to the tune of The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World."
  • Rather than reading his speech off a teleprompter, Miranda carried his handwritten speech inside an old VHS box of The Little Mermaid.
  • Miranda has spoken before about the importance of the film, and how he watched it endlessly as a child. The movie inspired him to follow his career as a songwriter.
  • Following the event, Miranda posted images of the entire speech to Instagram, which also included a final image of the box, which now has an added piece of history.

  • You can watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's entire segment, including his speech, here:

More News From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey