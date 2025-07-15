The Little Mermaid Returns to the Big Screen with Filmmaker Q&A at the Egyptian Theatre

Legendary Disney directors Ron Clements and John Musker reunite for a special Los Angeles screening hosted by the LAFCA.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is hosting a screening of Disney’s 1989 classic The Little Mermaid, preceded by a filmmaker Q&A.

Legendary Disney Animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker will reunite for a moderated Q&A on July 24th.

Hosted by the LAFCA (Los Angeles Film Critics Association), the screening will take place at the historic Egyptian Theatre, currently under the ownership of Netflix.

Tickets are available directly from the Egyptian Theatre’s website

LAFCA member Carlos Aguilar will moderate the Q&A with Clements and Musker before the screening.

Clements and Musker received LAFCA’s inaugural award for Best Animation for The Little Mermaid, the first award of its kind for an animated feature among critics groups.

