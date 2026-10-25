"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Liev Schreiber, Scott Speedman, and More to Appear Week of October 26th

"Live" counts down to Halloween all week long, plus Justin Hartley, Tim Daley, Lisa Rinna, Jerry O'Connell, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 26th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 26-30:

Monday, October 26 Live’s Halloween Vault: Reality TV Edition

Tuesday, October 27 Scott Speedman (R.J. Decker) Tim Daly (Newlyweds) Countdown to Halloween Eve: The Crafty Lumberjacks

Wednesday, October 28 Paul Anthony Kelly (American Horror Story) Performance by O.A.R. “Science Bob” Pflugfelder

Thursday, October 29 Liev Schreiber (Nocturne) Justin Hartley (Tracker) Shopping Day at Live with Steve Patterson Countdown to Halloween Eve: Adam Bierton

Friday, October 30 Halloween Shockin’ Eve (Spooky costumes and spoofy sketches) Lisa Rinna Jerry O’Connell Thrilling audience costume contest



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



