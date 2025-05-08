Liza Colón-Zayas, Known for FX’s “The Bear,” Has Joined the Cast of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

Deadline exclusively reports that FX’s The Bear ’s Liza Colón-Zayas has signed on to star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day .

Details surrounding Liza’s role remain underwraps, with both Sony and Marvel declining to comment on the casting.

Liza Colón-Zayas won an Emmy last year for her role as Tina Marrero in the hit FX series, where she was the first Latina to win the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

She joins Sadie Sink in the new film, whose role is also a mystery at this time. Online rumors point to her potentially playing Jean Grey from the X-Men.

Tom Holland is set to continue his Peter Parker saga, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon expected to return as MJ and Ned.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct. Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige are set to produce.

Production on the fourth MCU Spider-Man flick kicks off later this year, with the film expected to hit theaters on July 31st, 2026.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are both streaming on Disney+. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available to stream with the premium Starz on Hulu subscription.