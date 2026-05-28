Michael Giacchino’s "Lost" Season 3 Soundtrack Gets First-Ever Vinyl Release

The iconic score from Lost’s pivotal third season arrives on Forest Green vinyl this July as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration.

Something is stirring in the jungle once again. More than two decades after Lost changed television forever, the unforgettable music that helped define the series is finally getting another moment in the spotlight. Fans of the groundbreaking ABC drama can soon bring home Michael Giacchino’s emotionally charged score for Lost Season 3 on vinyl for the very first time.

What’s Happening:

Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings have officially announced the vinyl debut of Lost: Season 3 (20th Anniversary Edition), arriving July 24 as a stunning 2-LP release pressed on “Forest Green” vinyl.

The release continues the ongoing celebration of Lost’s 20th anniversary following the recent vinyl editions of Seasons 1 and 2.

For longtime fans of the series, the soundtrack represents far more than background music. Giacchino’s sweeping orchestral score became an essential emotional core of Lost, elevating its mysteries, heartbreak, suspense, and redemption arcs into something unforgettable. Season 3 in particular marked a turning point for the series, delivering some of the show’s most iconic episodes and emotional moments.

The new vinyl release comes packaged in a gatefold jacket and includes the original creative notes from Giacchino alongside commentary from Lost executive producers Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse. The collection captures the intense emotional atmosphere of the series through tracks like “Through The Locke-Ing Glass,” “Greatest Hits,” and “Looking Glass Half Full.” The full track list includes:

Side A:

1. In With A Kaboom!

2. Awed And Shocked

3. Pagoda Of Shame

4. Eko Of The Past

5. Church Of The Eko's

6. Leggo My Eko

7. Romancing The Cage

8. Under The Knife

9. Here Today, Gone To Maui

Side B:

1. Achara, Glad To See Me?

2. Ocean's Apart

3. Fetch Your Arm

4. Claire-A-Culpa

5. Sweet Exposé

6. Heart Of Thawyer

7. Beach Blanket Bonding

8. Rushin' The Russian

Side C:

1. Deadly Fertility

2. Dharmacide

3. The Good, The Bad And The Ominous

4. Ta-Ta Charlie

5. Greatest Hits

6. The Looking Glass Ceiling

7. Benomination Of The Temple

8. An Other Dark Agenda

9. Kate Makes A Splash

10. Diving Desmond

11. Sticking To Their Guns

Side D:

1. Torture Me Not

2. Through The Locke-Ing Glass

3. Early Mourning Mystery

4. Just What The Doctor Ordered

5. Hurley's Helping Hand

6. Looking Glass Half Full

7. Naomi Phone Home

8. Flash Forward Flashback

Giacchino previously reflected on the unique challenges of composing for Lost during a 2024 interview with IndieWire, explaining how quickly episodes had to be scored due to the demanding television production schedule.

“We never really spotted any of the episodes for the entire run of the show,” Giacchino shared. “I would receive the episode and have, in many cases, three to five days to write and turn it around — meaning recording as well.”

That fast-paced creative process ultimately produced one of television’s most beloved and recognizable scores. Giacchino’s music became inseparable from the show’s emotional identity, particularly during pivotal character moments and shocking twists.

Season 3 itself remains one of the most celebrated chapters of Lost. While early episodes divided viewers at the time, the back half of the season delivered a string of critically acclaimed installments that helped cement the series as one of television’s defining dramas. Episodes like Through the Looking Glass transformed the show’s mythology and narrative structure, while Giacchino’s music amplified every emotional reveal.

In another interview with Nerdist, Giacchino described the emotional toll of composing for a series as emotionally intense as Lost.

“It was emotionally difficult at times because the show is so emotional,” he explained. “As a composer, I had to embody all of those emotions as I’m watching it; that’s the only way for me to get a truth in music across to you.”

The soundtrack release features the complete Season 3 score spread across four vinyl sides, including fan-favorite tracks such as “Dharmacide,” “Naomi Phone Home,” “Benomination Of The Temple,” and “Flash Forward Flashback.”

The vinyl arrives July 24 and is available for pre-order now through Varèse Sarabande.

For collectors, soundtrack enthusiasts, and Lost fans alike, this latest release offers another chance to revisit the island through one of television’s most iconic musical journeys.

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