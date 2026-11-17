Families can take on Doctor Doom with new Marvel arcade games, collectible Fun Cards, themed prizes, and specialty drinks ahead of the film's December 18 release.

Marvel fans can take their love of the Avengers from the big screen to the arcade as Main Event teams up with Marvel Studios for a new Avengers: Doomsday-themed experience.

What’s Happening:

Now available at Main Event locations across the United States, the Avengers Zone invites families to face Doctor Doom through new arcade games, collectible prizes, themed activities, and specialty drinks ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on December 18, 2026.

For a limited time, guests can take advantage of a $19.99 deal that includes All You Can Play activities and a free $10 Game Card. The offer is available daily except Saturdays, with additional restrictions and availability varying by location.

“Families are at the heart of Main Event, and there's nothing more fun than giving them a reason to team up,” said Laurie Curtis, Head of Marketing for Main Event Entertainment. “With Avengers: Doomsday, we're bringing the excitement of the Avengers into our centers through games, challenges and experiences that let families play together and create some epic memories along the way.”

The Avengers Zone introduces two new arcade games for guests to enjoy. Avengers: Roller Race & Battle is a four-player racing game featuring Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Iron Man as they take on Doctor Doom.

Players can also team up in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, a four-player cooperative arcade experience that lets guests choose from 19 iconic Marvel heroes to battle waves of enemies.

Additional activities bring even more opportunities to test players' skills. The Surprise Box Crane takes over the Grab N Win with Avengers-themed surprise boxes and collectible prizes, while the Human Crane lets guests take flight and try to grab collectible inflatables, including hammers, beach balls, and bop bags. The Human Crane is only available at participating locations.

Guests can also pose for pictures in an Avengers: Doomsday-themed photo booth or enjoy a sweet treat from a cotton candy machine featuring flavors inspired by the upcoming film.

The superhero takeover also brings five limited-edition collectible Fun Cards featuring Marvel characters. These rechargeable game cards are available while supplies last, with standard activation fees applying.

After completing their arcade missions, guests can head to the Winner's Circle to redeem tickets for limited-time Avengers: Doomsday-themed prizes. These rewards are also available while supplies last.

Guests looking to recharge between games can choose from several limited-time specialty beverages. The nonalcoholic lineup includes three Shirley Temple-inspired mocktails: Bifrost Blast, Wild Card Fizz, and Super Soldier Splash.

For adult guests, the menu also features three cocktails made with Smirnoff vodka: Doomsday Elixir, Cosmic Surge, and Mutant-tini. Alcoholic beverages are available only to guests 21 and older.

The Main Event Avengers Zone and themed drinks are available for a limited time at participating locations, with activities varying by center. For additional information about locations and experiences, visit the Main Event website.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from three distinct universes as they face an existential threat unlike anything they've encountered before.

The film features an extensive ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, and Sebastian Stan, among others.

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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