Two More "Imperial War" One-Shots Announced by Marvel Comics, Tying Into Jonathan Hickman's "Imperial" Event Series

In the wake of the launch of Marvel Comics’ four-issue event series Imperial, the Disney-owned publishing company has announced two more Imperial War one-shot releases that will tie into the event’s overarching story.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has announced two new one-shot releases tying into its current Imperial event series: Imperial: Exiles (due out on Wednesday, September 3rd) and Imperial: Nova - Centurion (September 10th).

event series: (due out on Wednesday, September 3rd) and (September 10th). Imperial War: Exiles will be written by Steve Fox ( Dark X-Men ) and Imperial architect Jonathan Hickman, with art by Francesco Manna ( Predator: The Last Hunt ). Imperial War: Nova - Centurion will be written by Jed MacKay ( X-Men ) with art by Matteo Della Fonte ( Bring On the Bad Guys: Green Goblin ).

will be written by Steve Fox ( ) and architect Jonathan Hickman, with art by Francesco Manna ( ). will be written by Jed MacKay ( ) with art by Matteo Della Fonte ( ). These two releases are joining the two additional one-shots that were announced last week and are due out in August: Imperial War: Black Panther and Imperial War: She-Hulk, plus one more to be announced soon, bringing the total to five.

What they’re saying:

Writer Steve Fox: ““Mutantkind has looked to the stars since the 1970s, so there was no way we could leave the X-crew out of the Imperial master plan. Watching Jonathan build this intergalactic conspiracy was its own storytelling masterclass, and he built launch pads for all of us to tell some of the biggest stories possible on this new cosmic stage."

““Mutantkind has looked to the stars since the 1970s, so there was no way we could leave the X-crew out of the Imperial master plan. Watching Jonathan build this intergalactic conspiracy was its own storytelling masterclass, and he built launch pads for all of us to tell some of the biggest stories possible on this new cosmic stage." “This is a crew of Exiles in the truest sense of the word—a ragtag band of royals, aliens, scoundrels, robots, and furballs thrust together under dire circumstances. And at the heart of it all is a family we’ve never really seen together in one place: Charles Xavier, Lilandra Neramani, and their daughter, Xandra. But make no mistake—this is a breakneck space-chase story first and foremost, and Francesco Manna is knocking it out of the galaxy. Which is good, because if these Exiles slow down for too long…they’ll be exterminated!"

Writer Jed MacKay: “"I'm very excited to take on the Human Rocket and explore the new cosmic stage defined by Imperial! The great galactic civilizations are moving into an all-new alignment, and I'm really looking forward to seeing where the last Nova Corpsman fits in when the pieces are put together."

“"I'm very excited to take on the Human Rocket and explore the new cosmic stage defined by Imperial! The great galactic civilizations are moving into an all-new alignment, and I'm really looking forward to seeing where the last Nova Corpsman fits in when the pieces are put together." “Rich is really interesting to me. For a lot of his history he's been defined as being a ‘new kid,’ from his Spider-Man-esque origin to his time with the New Warriors, even up to the opening of Annihilation. Now, he's the last standard bearer of the old order, a veteran of a war that already seems so long ago, and the question is being asked...is a Nova still relevant in the wake of IMPERIAL?"

More News About Marvel’s Imperial Event: