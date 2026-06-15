50 Years of Action: Bullseye Takes on Nova, Star-Lord and Jack of Hearts in "Marvel Gold ’76 #1"

Check it out this September!

Four Marvel characters celebrating milestone anniversaries will collide in a high-stakes cosmic showdown this September in Marvel Gold ’76 #1, a new one-shot featuring Bullseye, Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Star-Lord.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Gold '76 #1 will be released in September and is written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Madibek Musabekov.

The story centers on Bullseye, who is hired by Thanos to assassinate a target of universal importance.

Bullseye’s mission is interrupted when Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Star-Lord team up to stop him.

The action unfolds above New York City and promises a brutal, high-stakes battle with potentially universe-altering consequences.

Although all four characters debuted in 1976 and have become Marvel icons, they have rarely shared stories together.

The comic celebrates the characters’ 50th anniversaries, which they celebrate in 2026.

Bullseye, known as one of Marvel’s deadliest assassins, must contend with the cosmic powers of Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Star-Lord.

Marvel describes the issue as one of the most intense superhuman battles in its history.

Marvel Gold ‘76 #1 is set to release on September 9th! Preorder it now at your local comic shop.

The main cover is illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu, with variant covers by Hicham Habchi, John Romita Jr., and Kendrick Lim.

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi

Variant Cover by John Romita Jr.

Variant Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

Plus, check out some preview pages to hold you over for the next three months!

What They’re Saying:

Editor Mark Paniccia: "You might find this one of the strangest assemblies in comics but pitting Bullseye against three characters who could punt him into the sun is one of the coolest hooks ever. Marvel Gold is about assembling the best talent to celebrate these characters with big swings, great stories, and a fresh spotlight that reminds readers why they’ve endured for decades."

"You might find this one of the strangest assemblies in comics but pitting Bullseye against three characters who could punt him into the sun is one of the coolest hooks ever. Marvel Gold is about assembling the best talent to celebrate these characters with big swings, great stories, and a fresh spotlight that reminds readers why they’ve endured for decades." Writer Stephanie Phillips: “It was such an exciting opportunity to write a story that celebrates these characters and their legacies, which have helped shape not just comics, but pop culture as a whole. I can't wait for readers to dig into this action-packed story and see the incredible artwork from Madibek Musabekov!”

The Muppets Meet Marvel:

Also celebrating their 50th anniversary is The Muppets, and, in celebration, they are joining in on the Marvel action.

Releasing as a series of one-shot comics, see as your favorite characters from Marvel and The Muppets meet in a comedic and unforgettable way.

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