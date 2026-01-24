Dive Into Battleworld: "Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game" Unveils Secret Wars Expansion

The Multiverse of the Marvel Universe will take over tabletops this summer with the release of the Secret Wars Expansion to the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game.

What's Happening:

Marvel’s next major tabletop expansion for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game will feature all-new character sheets, playable Battleworld locations, and other Marvel cosmic forces and artifacts to create an unforgettable adventure.

Secret Wars Expansion will be written by award-winning author Matt Forbeck, alongside writers Alex Irvine and Marty Forbeck, with new maps from cartographer Brian Patterson.

In Secret Wars Expansion , the Multiverse has been destroyed, and God Emperor Doom rules over its shattered pieces in a single patchwork planet: Battleworld.

Players will be able to take a deep dive into the event that changed Marvel forever through an adventuring framework to fight their way through Battleworld and its many lands, including the neon-drenched streets of 2099, zombie-infested Deadlands, a Gamma-irradiated expanse of Greenland, and more.

It also includes an exploration of the Fantastic Four, the Negative Zone, the Guardians of the Galaxy and the vast Marvel cosmos and its cosmic forces, as well as new rules for how to handle Rank X characters of unbelievable might.

The 256-page Secret Wars Expansion will feature a new cover by artists Sean Izaakse and Erick Arciniega and a special collectible convention-exclusive variant cover by Francesco Manna and Jesus Aburtov, available at Gen Con later this summer.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Secret Wars Expansion is now available to preorder ahead of its launch on August 18, 2026.