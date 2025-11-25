"Because I Knew You..." - Marvel Studios Shares "Wicked: For Good"-Inspired Social Media Posts

The character of Elphaba (AKA the Wicked Witch of the West) from Wicked: For Good may have unusually green skin, but there are more than a few superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic universe who share that trait. Someone on the Marvel Studios social media team must have come to that realization today, as the company's official X account shared a series of posts drawing comparisons between Glinda & Elphaba and a number of MCU characters... only one of which is actually green, admittedly.

What's happening:

The official Marvel Studios X account shared a series of posts today comparing the relationship between Glinda & Elphaba in Wicked: For Good to a number of character pairings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first post featured sisters Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) from Guardians of the Galaxy, and further posts included character pairings such as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) from Captain America, Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton from The Avengers, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from Thor, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) from Captain Marvel, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers from The Avengers, Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) from Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) from Guardians of the Galaxy, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Tony Stark and James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) from Iron Man.

The text on each post reads "Because I knew you," which is also the title of a pivotal song from Wicked: For Good, in theaters now from Universal Pictures.

Because I knew you... pic.twitter.com/dO32iItI8G — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 25, 2025

