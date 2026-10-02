Marvel Super Heroes Enter the Tent in Hilarious "Great British Baking Show" Parody

Which Marvel hero has a soggy bottom?
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One of the best TV comfort shows is back on TV now that The Great British Baking Show has a new season streaming. If, however, you've always felt that the show needed more superpowers, then Marvel has you covered with a hilarious parody.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel SuperHeroes: What The--?! is an ongoing YouTube series that uses stop-motion animation to create humorous sketches using Marvel heroes.
  • The latest episode, "Multiversal Bake-Off," is an unapologetic Great British Baking Show parody.
  • Deadpool hosts, with Wolverine and Aunt May judging bakes from Daredevil, Scarlett Witch, Sam Wilson, and more.

  • There's a little something for everybody here. There's a fantastic House of M reference from Scarlett Witch for old-school comic book fans.

  • While you don't need to be a Baking Show fan to have fun with this, the references to the show, including Wolverine offering a "Hollywood Handshake," are pretty funny.

More Marvel News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey