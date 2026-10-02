Marvel Super Heroes Enter the Tent in Hilarious "Great British Baking Show" Parody
Which Marvel hero has a soggy bottom?
One of the best TV comfort shows is back on TV now that The Great British Baking Show has a new season streaming. If, however, you've always felt that the show needed more superpowers, then Marvel has you covered with a hilarious parody.
What's Happening:
- Marvel SuperHeroes: What The--?! is an ongoing YouTube series that uses stop-motion animation to create humorous sketches using Marvel heroes.
- The latest episode, "Multiversal Bake-Off," is an unapologetic Great British Baking Show parody.
- Deadpool hosts, with Wolverine and Aunt May judging bakes from Daredevil, Scarlett Witch, Sam Wilson, and more.
- There's a little something for everybody here. There's a fantastic House of M reference from Scarlett Witch for old-school comic book fans.
- While you don't need to be a Baking Show fan to have fun with this, the references to the show, including Wolverine offering a "Hollywood Handshake," are pretty funny.
More Marvel News:
- WandaVision is now available for free on YouTube ahead of VisionQuest's debut on Disney+.
- Florence Pugh says Tom Holland is the reason she appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- The Russo Brothers indicate which X-Men star they were most excited to work with on Avengers: Doomsday.