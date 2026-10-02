Marvel Super Heroes Enter the Tent in Hilarious "Great British Baking Show" Parody

One of the best TV comfort shows is back on TV now that The Great British Baking Show has a new season streaming. If, however, you've always felt that the show needed more superpowers, then Marvel has you covered with a hilarious parody.

What's Happening:

Marvel SuperHeroes: What The--?! is an ongoing YouTube series that uses stop-motion animation to create humorous sketches using Marvel heroes.

The latest episode, "Multiversal Bake-Off," is an unapologetic Great British Baking Show parody.

Deadpool hosts, with Wolverine and Aunt May judging bakes from Daredevil, Scarlett Witch, Sam Wilson, and more.

There's a little something for everybody here. There's a fantastic House of M reference from Scarlett Witch for old-school comic book fans.

While you don't need to be a Baking Show fan to have fun with this, the references to the show, including Wolverine offering a "Hollywood Handshake," are pretty funny.

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