Animal Avengers Assemble: A Quirky Team of Animal Heroes Takes on a Cosmic Threat in Marvel's "What The--?"

Marvel has introduced a new rag tag team of animals in the newest episode of their YouTube series “What The–?”

What’s Happening:

In a new episode of Marvel’s “What The–?,” we are introduced to the Animal Avengers Initiative, a humorous team of animal heroes formed to protect Earth from a mysterious cosmic threat.

The Howard the Duck-led team includes a mix of unconventional characters, such as a space cat with unusual powers and a raccoon-like hero who rejects that label.

Other members include a tiger linked to Diva Craven and a group called the “Howling Commandos,” adding to the quirky lineup.

Despite their differences, the team finds unity through shared traits and experiences.

The group faces a looming “incursion,” a dangerous cosmic event that animals seem uniquely able to sense.

Communication with humans breaks down, leaving the team to handle the crisis on their own.

They encounter practical challenges, like lacking dexterity to solve basic problems, adding comedic tension.

References to Hulk’s nightmare about a giant bug hint at a larger, possibly interdimensional threat.

Make sure you check out the full episode below:

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