Animal Avengers Assemble: A Quirky Team of Animal Heroes Takes on a Cosmic Threat in Marvel's "What The--?"

Yeah! More Howard the Duck content!
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Marvel has introduced a new rag tag team of animals in the newest episode of their YouTube series “What The–?”

What’s Happening:

  • In a new episode of Marvel’s “What The–?,” we are introduced to the Animal Avengers Initiative, a humorous team of animal heroes formed to protect Earth from a mysterious cosmic threat.
  • The Howard the Duck-led team includes a mix of unconventional characters, such as a space cat with unusual powers and a raccoon-like hero who rejects that label.
  • Other members include a tiger linked to Diva Craven and a group called the “Howling Commandos,” adding to the quirky lineup.
  • Despite their differences, the team finds unity through shared traits and experiences.
  • The group faces a looming “incursion,” a dangerous cosmic event that animals seem uniquely able to sense.
  • Communication with humans breaks down, leaving the team to handle the crisis on their own.
  • They encounter practical challenges, like lacking dexterity to solve basic problems, adding comedic tension.
  • References to Hulk’s nightmare about a giant bug hint at a larger, possibly interdimensional threat.
  • Make sure you check out the full episode below:

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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