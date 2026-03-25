Animal Avengers Assemble: A Quirky Team of Animal Heroes Takes on a Cosmic Threat in Marvel's "What The--?"
Yeah! More Howard the Duck content!
Marvel has introduced a new rag tag team of animals in the newest episode of their YouTube series “What The–?”
What’s Happening:
- In a new episode of Marvel’s “What The–?,” we are introduced to the Animal Avengers Initiative, a humorous team of animal heroes formed to protect Earth from a mysterious cosmic threat.
- The Howard the Duck-led team includes a mix of unconventional characters, such as a space cat with unusual powers and a raccoon-like hero who rejects that label.
- Other members include a tiger linked to Diva Craven and a group called the “Howling Commandos,” adding to the quirky lineup.
- Despite their differences, the team finds unity through shared traits and experiences.
- The group faces a looming “incursion,” a dangerous cosmic event that animals seem uniquely able to sense.
- Communication with humans breaks down, leaving the team to handle the crisis on their own.
- They encounter practical challenges, like lacking dexterity to solve basic problems, adding comedic tension.
- References to Hulk’s nightmare about a giant bug hint at a larger, possibly interdimensional threat.
- Make sure you check out the full episode below:
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