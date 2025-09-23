Actor Marvin Jones III Has Reportedly Been Cast As Villain Tombstone in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Some exciting news on the Marvel Studios casting front today, as actor Marvin Jones III will reportedly be playing the villain Tombstone in Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Actor Marvin Jones III (best known as Tobias Whale in The CW’s DC superhero series Black Lightning ) has reportedly been cast as the Marvel Comics villain Tombstone in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios upcoming co-production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day . This news was broken by The Wrap .

Tombstone, also known as his alter-ego Alonzo Thompson "Lonnie" Lincoln, first appeared in 1988's Web of Spider-Man #36 and was created by writer Gerry Conway with artist Alex Saviuk. The character is an albino crime boss who has been known to battle both Spider-Man and Daredevil in the comics. You may also know the character from Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he was also voiced by the same actor.

Marvin Jones III is also known as the rapper Krondon and began his acting career in 2004 with the Michael Mann film Collateral. Since then he has appeared in American Gangster, Django Unchained, Into the Dark, Halo, The Equalizer, and more.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / The Punisher.

The film is currently on hiatus from production after Holland suffered a concussion on set, though he is recovering and expected to return to work next week. This will be the actor's fourth time starring in a live-action Spider-Man movie, after Homecoming, Far from Home, and No Way Home.

