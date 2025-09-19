Unveiling the Origin Boxes as Miles Morales Goes on a Whirlwind Adventure Across the Ultimate Universe
Origin Boxes start to pop up everywhere, beginning with two new releases from Marvel Comics in October.
Miles Morales goes on a whirlwind adventure across the new Ultimate Universe in two upcoming releases from Marvel Comics.
What’s Happening:
- Miles Morales teams up with the cast of all five hit titles—Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimates, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate Wolverine—in a desperate battle ahead of the Maker’s return in Ultimate Endgame, the line’s climactic event series launching in December.
- Written by Deniz Camp (Ultimates) and Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), the five-issue limited series wraps up on October 22nd, ending with Miles Morales’ exciting return to the main Marvel Universe—and he’s not coming home empty handed! Miles will be entrusted by Iron Lad with a handful of “Origin Boxes," the special devices he used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe!
- Containing the catalysts collected by the Maker to rob characters of their destinies, each Origin Box holds all that’s needed to grant familiar power sets to whoever opens it—from the mighty abilities of legendary super heroes to the deadly skills of the world’s fiercest supervillains! Who will get their hands on these powers, and what abilities will they gain?
- Find out as Origin Boxes pop up in your favorite titles, starting with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 and Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5, both on sale October 22nd.
- Scattered across the Marvel Universe throughout 2026, each Origin Box lays the groundwork for exciting storylines and sees the rise of all-new heroes and villains!
More Marvel Comics News:
- Following the success of this past summer’s Marvel Swimsuit Special, Marvel Comics is doubling down on seasonal fun with the Marvel Winter Break Special #1.
- Marvel Comics has announced an exciting new limited series for one of its most formidable modern villains, Knull, the God of Symbiotes!
- With the One World Under Doom series and storyline wrapping up soon, two new comics will explore the aftermath.
- X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 is here, kicking off a six-part event series celebrating 30 years of the iconic Age of Apocalypse saga.