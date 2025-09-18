Marvel Heroes Hit the Hot Tub in "Winter Break Special" One-Shot

Marvel’s heroes show off new fashions and enjoy winter fun in the Winter Break Special one-shot.

Following the success of this past summer’s Marvel Swimsuit Special, Marvel Comics is doubling down on seasonal fun with the Marvel Winter Break Special #1! This new one-shot will feature fan-favorite heroes like the X-Men, Avengers, and Spider-Man in stylish swimwear and cozy cold weather attire, perfect for beating the winter blues.

Following the popular Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1, the Marvel Winter Break Special debuts this December, kicking off a new annual tradition.

#1, the debuts this December, kicking off a new annual tradition. The one-shot will showcase Marvel heroes in show-stopping swimwear and alluring cold weather attire, ready for all the best seasonal activities.

Writers Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs, and superstar artist Nick Bradshaw, are back to deliver another witty framing story.

The issue will feature pinup pieces from today’s most popular comic artists, including Kaare Andrews, Annie Wu, and many more.

The special promises a mix of action on the slopes and relaxation in the hot tub, hot springs, and even during hot yoga.

Greg Land’s cover is available for viewing, and the special is on sale this December 10.

The Return of the "Swimsuit Special" Legacy

The Marvel Swimsuit Special has a rich, if sometimes controversial, history in comics.

has a rich, if sometimes controversial, history in comics. Originally a series of annual publications from 1991 to 1995, these one-shots offered a playful and often humorous look at Marvel's heroes and villains in a non-canonical setting.

They were a departure from the typical superhero narrative, focusing on fun, lighthearted pinups and gag stories, often poking fun at the characters themselves and the state of comics at the time.

The original specials were a huge hit, becoming a beloved part of 90s comic book culture and a sought-after collectible for fans.

They were known for their tongue-in-cheek nature and for featuring art from some of the biggest names in the industry.

