Marvel Heroes Hit the Hot Tub in "Winter Break Special" One-Shot
Marvel’s heroes show off new fashions and enjoy winter fun in the Winter Break Special one-shot.
Following the success of this past summer’s Marvel Swimsuit Special, Marvel Comics is doubling down on seasonal fun with the Marvel Winter Break Special #1! This new one-shot will feature fan-favorite heroes like the X-Men, Avengers, and Spider-Man in stylish swimwear and cozy cold weather attire, perfect for beating the winter blues.
What’s Happening:
- Following the popular Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1, the Marvel Winter Break Special debuts this December, kicking off a new annual tradition.
- The one-shot will showcase Marvel heroes in show-stopping swimwear and alluring cold weather attire, ready for all the best seasonal activities.
- Writers Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs, and superstar artist Nick Bradshaw, are back to deliver another witty framing story.
- The issue will feature pinup pieces from today’s most popular comic artists, including Kaare Andrews, Annie Wu, and many more.
- The special promises a mix of action on the slopes and relaxation in the hot tub, hot springs, and even during hot yoga.
- Greg Land’s cover is available for viewing, and the special is on sale this December 10.
The Return of the "Swimsuit Special" Legacy
- The Marvel Swimsuit Special has a rich, if sometimes controversial, history in comics.
- Originally a series of annual publications from 1991 to 1995, these one-shots offered a playful and often humorous look at Marvel's heroes and villains in a non-canonical setting.
- They were a departure from the typical superhero narrative, focusing on fun, lighthearted pinups and gag stories, often poking fun at the characters themselves and the state of comics at the time.
- The original specials were a huge hit, becoming a beloved part of 90s comic book culture and a sought-after collectible for fans.
- They were known for their tongue-in-cheek nature and for featuring art from some of the biggest names in the industry.
