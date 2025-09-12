New “Marvel Zombies” Preview Features a Stormbreaker-Wielding Spider-Man Facing off With Thanos

Plus more Shang-Chi, Blade, Red Guardian and more before the series debuts September 24.

A new preview for Marvel Zombies has provided another glimpse of the undead action and mayhem to come in the Disney+ animated miniseries.

  • There’s a lot of spotlight for characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a movie many – myself included – have lamented has yet to get a sequel, despite its positive reception. Shang-Chi himself (voiced by Simu Liu) and his friend Katy (Awkwafina) are seen running for cover at the beginning of the preview, during what looks to be a flashback to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, showing what occurred in San Francisco. And Shang-Chi nemesis Death Dealer is seen looking notably formidable in fight sequences.

  • We also get more of Blade (voiced by Todd Williams) wearing the Moon Knight costume, as we are introduced to an animated, alternate reality version of Marvel’s famous half-vampire before any live-action MCU version - though it’s likely the plan originally was for Marvel Zombies to debut close to the oft-delayed Blade movie.
  • Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour) seems to have risen to the occasion to combat the zombies, yelling “This is not the night we fall!"
  • The preview ends with Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), the disembodied head of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and T’Challa / Black Panther facing off with a zombie Thanos, with Spider-Man wielding Thor’s axe, Stormbreaker… albeit not having much luck with it. Or having the old Parker luck, one could say.
  • All four episodes of Marvel Zombies debut September 24 on Disney+.

