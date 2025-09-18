Marvel's First-Ever Solo "Knull" Series Set for January
The God of the Abyss returns in his own five-issue limited series.
Marvel Comics has announced an exciting new limited series for one of its most formidable modern villains, Knull, the God of Symbiotes!
What's Happening:
- Knull, who was a major force in the 2020 crossover event King in Black, is returning to the Marvel Universe.
- The five-issue limited series, simply titled KNULL, is set to debut in January.
- The series will be written by Venom scribe Al Ewing and rising star Tom Waltz, with art by Juanan Ramirez, known for his work on Eddie Brock: Carnage.
- Knull's return is preceded by an appearance in next month's VENOM #250, where readers will discover his current location and the identity of the "startling usurper" who has taken his throne.
- The KNULL series will explore the villain's journey to reclaim his power and enact his revenge, serving as a crucial prelude to a major symbiote epic planned for 2026.
What They’re Saying:
- Tom Waltz, Writer: "When super-editor Jordan White reached out to me to see if I'd be interested in collaborating with fellow writer Al Ewing on the new Knull series, I couldn't jump at the chance fast enough. Besides working alongside Al, who is an absolutely fantastic and steady talent, the kicker for me was getting to play with such an amazing character with such untapped potential as Knull. The King in Black has once again risen up out of the void to cause delicious havoc and mayhem across the universe, and we've got surprises a'plenty in store, my friends. And just wait until everyone sees Juanan Ramirez's darkly bombastic artwork -- WOW!"
- Juanan Ramirez, Artist: "Drawing the God of Symbiote hits hard right from page one. Tom and Al are totally to blame for how much fun I'm having working on this. I hope readers are ready to dive into something absolutely WILD!"
The Rise of Knull: A Primer on the God of Symbiotes
- For readers new to the world of symbiotes, Knull's first full appearance was in 2018's Venom #3, but his character was first alluded to much earlier.
- He is a primordial, ancient deity who existed in the void before the creation of the universe.
- He was angered by the Celestials' act of creating light, which disrupted his kingdom of darkness. In his fury, he forged the All-Black the Necrosword from his own shadow and used it to behead a Celestial.
- From the severed Celestial's head, which would later become the cosmic hub Knowhere, Knull created the first symbiote.
- He then used this "living abyss" to create an army of symbiotes, which he controlled through a hive mind, to wage war against the universe and kill all the gods of light.
- He was later reawakened during the "Absolute Carnage" event, leading to his monumental confrontation with the heroes of Earth in King in Black. Knull's immense power, ability to manipulate his "Eldritch Darkness," and his history as the progenitor of the symbiote race make him a cosmic-level threat unlike any other.
