“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Faces Setback as Tom Holland Receives Minor Concussion

Filming has been halted to give Holland time to recuperate.

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been halted after star Tom Holland injured himself during a stunt gone wrong.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

The injury reportedly happened during a stunt gone wrong. Holland will take a break “out of precaution" and is expected to return to the set in a few days.

Since the incident, Holland attended a charity event over the weekend with co-star and fiancée Zendaya.

No one else was injured during the incident, and a meeting is scheduled for today to discuss filming plans moving forward.

More on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

More Disney Movie News: