“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Faces Setback as Tom Holland Receives Minor Concussion
Filming has been halted to give Holland time to recuperate.
Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been halted after star Tom Holland injured himself during a stunt gone wrong.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that filming on the next Spider-Man film in Glasgow, Scotland has been halted after actor Tom Holland had to be treated for a mild concussion on Friday.
- The injury reportedly happened during a stunt gone wrong. Holland will take a break “out of precaution" and is expected to return to the set in a few days.
- Since the incident, Holland attended a charity event over the weekend with co-star and fiancée Zendaya.
- No one else was injured during the incident, and a meeting is scheduled for today to discuss filming plans moving forward.
More on Spider-Man: Brand New Day
- The story for the film picks up from No Way Home, with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man — including Zendaya’s MJ.
- The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
- Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the film in an unconfirmed role, which is heavily rumored to be either Jean Grey or Mary Jane Watson.
- Mark Ruffalo will be back as Bruce Banner, AKA The Incredible Hulk, serving as this film’s mentor type to Peter Parker.
- Also joining the cast is Jon Bernthal, who will be bringing his iconic performance as the Punisher to the big screen.
- A video released last month gave us our first look at Holland on the set of the film.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.
