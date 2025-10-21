Mattel Renews Disney Princess and "Frozen" Licensing Deal
Mattel extends its global partnership with Disney, keeping the royal reign of Princess and Frozen dolls alive.
Mattel is keeping the magic alive by renewing their global licensing deal for Disney Princess and Frozen brands.
What’s Happening:
- The global toy and family entertainment company has announced a multi-year renewal of its global licensing agreement with Disney for the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises.
- Through the renewed deal, Mattel will continue to develop and market a full range of fashion dolls, small dolls, and collectible figures inspired by beloved Disney characters.
- Nick Karamanos, Mattel’s Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships, said the renewal reflects the enduring power of these iconic worlds.
- “Disney Princess and Disney Frozen capture hearts around the world, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship," he said. “We look forward to bringing Mattel’s doll expertise to these timeless stories and characters through new and imaginative collections."
- Paul Gitter, Disney Consumer Products’ Executive Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization, echoed that sentiment. He noted that both companies share “a rich legacy of bringing imagination and play to life," adding that the deal underscores the ongoing global appeal of the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises.
- The agreement covers dolls based on beloved heroines including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Moana, Tiana, Mulan, and Rapunzel, as well as characters from Frozen and the upcoming Frozen 3.
- Mattel and Disney’s partnership extends beyond princesses, their collaboration also includes Pixar favorites like Toy Story and Cars.
