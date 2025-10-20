Photos: New Disney PopSockets Arrive at Walt Disney World

Grip it, swap it, and carry a little Disney magic everywhere you go!

Disney PopSocket phone grips have arrived at Walt Disney World! This new line of phone grips and MagSafe-compatible phone wallets lets you carry your favorite Disney characters with you. Each PopSocket features a customizable top, so you can easily swap designs and mix and match for endless personalization options that bring a touch of Disney magic to your phone.

Winnie The Pooh Hunny Pot Magnetic Wallet and Phone Grip - $44.99

Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Magnetic Phone Grip - $34.99

Winnie the Pooh Plush Magnetic Phone Grip - $34.99

Minnie Mouse Magnetic Phone Grip - $34.99

