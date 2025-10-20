'Tis the Season to Sparkle: A Look at BaubleBar's New Disney Holiday Collection

The popular jewelry and accessories brand has launched its festive new collection featuring Mickey, Minnie, and more holiday cheer.

Just in time for the festive season, BaubleBar has unwrapped its highly anticipated Disney holiday collection, offering a sparkling array of accessories, decor and jewelry perfect for any fan looking to add a touch of magic to their Christmas celebrations.

What's Happening:

The BaubleBar Disney holiday collection is brimming with cheer, featuring gingerbread inspired motifs with beloved characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Fans can find a variety of items to suit their style, including statement earrings, glittery necklaces, whimsical bracelets, and collectible bag charms.

Disney Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Ears Headband $49.99

/

Disney Christmas Friends Forever Bag Charm $78

Disney Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Charm Bracelet $48

Disney Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Earrings $34

Disney Mickey Mouse Gingerbread House Earrings $34

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Tennis Bracelet $48

Disney Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Bracelet $48

Disney Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Trinket Box $198

