Video: New MLB “Toy Story 5” TV Spot Sees Mookie Betts and His Daughter Faceoff Against LilyPad
“Toy Story 5” hits theaters on June 19th.
In a new spot, Major League Baseball enlists the help of Mookie Betts and his daughter Kynlee to celebrate the upcoming film Toy Story 5.
What’s Happening:
- Toy Story 5 is just a few weeks away, and the new film will introduce a new antagonist Woody, Buzz, and Jessie will have to face off against: technology.
- In a new TV promo from the MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts can be seen practicing while his daughter Kynlee is hanging out in the dugout.
- Distracted by her own LilyPad from the film, Mookie tries to get Kynlee to come play with him to no avail.
- Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Slinky team up to get Kynlee’s attention, successfully getting Kynlee to head out onto the field for some good old fashioned baseball.
- Check out the cute video for Toy Story 5 and the MLB below!
About Toy Story 5:
- Set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.
- Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.
- Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.
Read More Toy Story 5:
- Demi Lovato and the Stars of "Camp Rock 3" Celebrate Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World
- I Knew It, I Knew You: Pixar Finally Confirms Taylor Swift is Providing a Song for "Toy Story 5"
- There's A Sock In My Boot: Stance to Debut New Collector's Set Celebrating Toy Story Favorites Ahead of New Movie