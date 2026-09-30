Mickey Mouse Debuts a New Look at the Rolex Shanghai Masters to Promote Upcoming "Game, Set, Magic” Pop-Up
Mickey's sporting some new style on the court.
Mickey Mouse has a new look, as he's sporting a tennis outfit ahead of an upcoming pop-up experience tied to the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Meanwhile, in Shanghai:
- This October, Mickey Mouse will be part of the special “Game, Set, Magic” pop-up experience in Shanghai.
- The event is being held in conjunction with the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters and in anticipation of this, Mickey himself paid a visit to the Masters -- ahead of their opening day on October 5 -- to show off his new tennis-ready duds.
- The images were shared on Instagram by the official accounts for both the Rolex Shanghai Masters and Mickey Mouse.
- Mickey will be appearing October 9–10 at ACE Wonderland, Qizhong Tennis Center, Shanghai for the “Game, Set, Magic” pop-up experience.
- Then, On October 16, a couple of days before the Rolex Shanghai Masters conclude, you can find him again at Center Court, Qizhong Tennis Center, Shanghai.
More Mickey. More Mouse:
- In other Mickey news, the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland has a new MagicBand+ interaction, complete with a ticket for the recently updated Mickey Mouse shorts found inside the theater.
- And over at Walt Disney World, Annual Passholders can get a new magnet featuring a particularly Dapper Mickey.
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