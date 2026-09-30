Mickey Mouse Debuts a New Look at the Rolex Shanghai Masters to Promote Upcoming "Game, Set, Magic” Pop-Up

Mickey's sporting some new style on the court.
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Mickey Mouse has a new look, as he's sporting a tennis outfit ahead of an upcoming pop-up experience tied to the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai:

  • This October, Mickey Mouse will be part of the special “Game, Set, Magic” pop-up experience in Shanghai.

  • The event is being held in conjunction with the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters and in anticipation of this, Mickey himself paid a visit to the Masters -- ahead of their opening day on October 5 -- to show off his new tennis-ready duds.
  • The images were shared on Instagram by the official accounts for both the Rolex Shanghai Masters and Mickey Mouse.

  • Mickey will be appearing October 9–10 at ACE Wonderland, Qizhong Tennis Center, Shanghai for the “Game, Set, Magic” pop-up experience.

  • Then, On October 16, a couple of days before the Rolex Shanghai Masters conclude, you can find him again at Center Court, Qizhong Tennis Center, Shanghai.

More Mickey. More Mouse:

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman