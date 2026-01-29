Manheim in the Morning: Future Flynn Discusses Preparing for His Next Big Role
Not mentioned in his prep work: The smolder.
Future Flynn himself, Milo Manheim, stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark and shared a bit about how he's already preparing for his recently landed role.
What’s Happening:
- ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this morning, where he discussed what he is doing to prepare for his next big role.
- Devotees may recall that Manheim made headlines when it was announced that he had been cast in the role of Eugene Fitzherbert - AKA Flynn Rider - in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Tangled.
- In today’s interview, Manheim explains that he has been learning how to rock climb, traveling a bit, and (jokingly) learning how to hold his breath underwater for five minutes.
- He also spent a chunk of his allotted time with Kelly and Mark explaining how he is also getting to learn to ride a horse. Kelly pointed out his tall stature, explaining that they must be finding some big horses for the movie too.
- Fans of the animated original know that Flynn is pursued (and eventually friends with) a large horse named Maximus, who works for the kingdom.
- Check out Manheim’s appearance on the show below.
- In the animated original, Flynn was played by Zachary Levi, the love interest of Rapunzel, who was played by Mandy Moore.
- The big news came earlier this month when the long rumored and oft-fan casted roles of Flynn and Rapunzel in a live-action adaptation were officially announced as Manheim and Teagan Croft, who will be playing the long-haired heroine.
Can The Horse Act?
- In the original animated Tangled, Flynn and Rapunzel are the heart of the story, yes…but there is a budding bromance between Maximus and Flynn.
- As the smooth talking, sarcastic, and egotistical thief, Flynn is often wanted throughout the kingdom of Corona. Maximus is technically a palace guard horse, but he’s also a by-the-book sheriff who takes his job a bit too seriously. When he catches the scent of Flynn, he all-but hunts him through the kingdom. Oh, and being a horse, Maximus doesn’t speak either - so this equine is full of pantomime and visual gags as he accomplishes his mission.
- When he finally catches up to Flynn, it’s at a point when he and Rapunzel need help getting to the kingdom to see the lights, and a mutual agreement is made wherein the two eventually respect each other.
- At the film’s climax, the two rely on each other as a team to save the day.
- So I guess the point here is, whatever horse Milo ends up working with better be his best friend too.
- Currently, there is no official release date or schedule for the live-action Tangled to arrive in theaters, though some believe production will begin later this year.
