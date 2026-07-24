Moana-Inspired Album Releases Track List, Including Dwayne Johnson

He's not singing "You're Welcome"

More Moana music is on the way but the new soundtrack, Moana: Voices Across the Ocean isn't music from either the new live-action adaptation or the original animated hit.

What's Happening:

The full track listing as been revealed by Disney Music Group for the upcoming Moana: Voices Across the Ocean. Only one of the 15 tracks are actually from Moana a cover of "We Know the Way." The other 14 songs are "inspired by" the film.

Dwayne Johnson is an executive producer of the album, and he also appears on one track.

The track listing is as follows:

"We Know The Way" - Performed by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker "Toloa (Those Who Love You)" - Performed by Fia "Natural" - Performed by Becca Hatch "Omai - Performed by DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown and Donell Lewis "Island Queen" - Performed by Spawnbreezie and Tenelle "Strength Of A Woman" - Performed by Dinah Jane "Be" - Performed by Aaradhna "In The Waves" - Performed by Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga "Your Dad" - Performed by Dwayne Johnson "Reflections Of Me" - Performed by Common Kings "Two Of Us" - Performed by Josh Tatofi and Keilana "Deep End" - Performed by Fatai and Sammy Johnson "Golden Days" - Performed by Maoli "Family Tree" - Performed by Stan Walker

In addition to performing and producing the album, Johnson also writes a dedication to his daughters that is part of the album.

As with Moana itself, the album is designed to put a spotlight on Pacific Islander culture. Johnson said: “Our #1 goal with this album was to create a global opportunity for Polynesian artists to share their beautiful voices, powerful mana, and shine. As you’ll hear, every artist delivers dynamic performances that represent multiple genres. Several of our Pasifika islands are represented and while emanating immense cultural pride, their artistry & sounds show that great music has always had the power to bring ALL people together. Disney proudly championed the intentions of this album, and to help us executive produce this soulful project, Lauren and I went to our family, our AIGA, Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi who are deeply respected Polynesian practitioners in history, dance, and music. From there, our journey began."

Moana: Voices Across the Ocean will be released July 31.

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