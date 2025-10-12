In Space, No One Can Hear You Slay... Monster High Reimagines Xenomorph in Limited-Edition Skullector Doll
The iconic Xenomorph Alien gets a chic, terrifying Monster High makeover.
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for spooky season and the upcoming Alien: Earth series, Mattel is reimagining the iconic Xenomorph in terrifyingly chic Monster High style.
- This predatory creature is as nightmarish as ever, now decked out in a sheer black and iridescent foil print outfit, pleather bodysuit, and Facehugger-inspired heels that make the look truly lethal.
- Monster High® SKULLECTOR™ Alien Doll at a Glance:
- Size & Articulation: 11 inches tall with 11 points of articulation + bendable tail
- Design: Original Xenomorph-inspired detailed face and body sculpt
- Killer Fashion: Wraparound heels recreate the chilling Facehugger alien
- Collectible Packaging: Premium box designed to immerse you aboard the Nostromo
- Extras: Certificate of Authenticity, doll stand included (doll cannot stand alone)
- This doll goes on sale Oct 16, 2025, 9:00am PT – Oct 17, 2025, 8:59am PT, for Fang Club Early Access and Oct 17, 2025, 9:00am PT for the general public on Mattel Creations’ website.
- The doll is limited to one doll per member, while supplies last, during the Fang Club Early Access and two dolls per purchaser, or one additional doll for Fang Club members who bought during early access during general on sale.
- It’s a killer combo of Monster High flair and Alien chills! This doll is a must-have, limited-edition collectible for fans.
More Collectible News: