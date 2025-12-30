The Fun of "Monsters Funday Football" Continues Into LA Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Game

You can catch these animated "Monsters, Inc." highlights once a week for the remainder of the season on SC+ on Disney+

As promised, the imaginative fun of Monsters Funday Football has expanded beyond the initial alt-cast into subsequent editions of SC+.

What's Happening:

  • SC+ on Disney+ is keeping the Monsters Funday Football theme alive through the reminder of the season with animated, Monsters, Inc.-inspired highlights once a week.
  • Each “monsterfied” highlight will feature top plays from that week’s Monday Night Football or ‘NFL on ESPN’ game.
  • This week, sports fans can see Monsters Funday highlights from the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Atlanta Falcons, where the Falcons won 27-24 from Monster Stadium in Monstropolis.
  • SC+ streams daily at 9 a.m. exclusively on Disney+.

  • You can take a look at how the Monsters Funday Football version of the game took Randy Newman's score for Monsters, Inc. and incorporated it with the Monday Night Football music.
  • Plus, make sure to read Rebekah's review of Monsters Funday Football, in which she was impressed by improvements made this time out to the presentation compared to previous alt-casts, writing "Compared to previous animated attempts, such as the Simpsons game, on-field action was much easier to follow. Fewer moments of seemingly random actions on the field, while various overlays added to the monster world fun."
  • Learn more about what went into transforming human players into monsters for the alt-cast.

More from ESPN:

