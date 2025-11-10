To Wembley...And Beyond! The Mundo Pixar Experience Is Debuting in the UK

The hit immersive exhibit will feature a UK-exclusive room for the very first time.

After selling out and attracting millions of visitors across Latin America and Europe, the "Mundo Pixar Experience" has officially announced its next stop: London!

What’s Happening:

The world’s largest immersive Pixar exhibit will make its UK debut at Wembley Park on February 13, 2026, for a limited-time engagement.

A brand-new, UK-exclusive room will debut at the Wembley Park location, though details on its theme have not yet been revealed.

The massive exhibition, set in a purpose-built venue, spans over 3,500 square meters and features 14 distinct Pixar universes with over 25 large-scale sculptures.

Guests will be able to shrink down to toy size in Andy’s Room from Toy Story, explore the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., visit the kitchen of Gusteau’s Restaurant from Ratatouille, and step inside Carl’s house from Up.

Other immersive spaces include the headquarters from Inside Out 2, Flo's V8 Café from Cars, and a journey through the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead from Coco.

The exhibit has seen record-breaking success, attracting over 3.2 million visitors during its stops in Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and Belgium.

In addition to the themed rooms, guests can participate in a special Pixar Ball Treasure Hunt, searching for the iconic yellow-and-red ball hidden throughout the experience.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale now, which begins on November 19, 2025.

What They're Saying:

Jay Ward, Pixar Creative Director and Curator of Mundo Pixar Experience: “If you've ever dreamed of diving deep into Pixar's stories, you need to visit “Mundo Pixar Experience". It’s like watching one of our films, but instead of enjoying them on screen, you get to walk through them and experience Pixar's storytelling in a richer, more authentic way than ever before."

About the Curator: Who is Jay Ward?

You might not know his name, but you absolutely know his work. Jay Ward holds the title of Creative Director of Franchise at Pixar Animation Studios, and he is the studio's designated "keeper" for one of its biggest properties.

A self-described "car nerd," Ward has been the creative consultant on all Cars-related projects for over a decade. He began at Pixar in 1998 and, thanks to his deep automotive knowledge, became a key part of the original Cars film's creative team.

His role expanded to consulting on all things Cars, including consumer products, interactive games, and, most notably, the Cars Land expansion at Disney California Adventure Park.

While he also worked in the art departments for Monsters, Inc., Ratatouille, and Brave, Ward's current role has expanded to include creative oversight for all of Pixar's legacy films.

This position makes him the perfect person to curate a traveling exhibit like "Mundo Pixar," ensuring every life-sized detail, from the wallpaper in Andy's room to the hood ornaments in Flo's Café, is authentic to the worlds Pixar created.

