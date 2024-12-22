Mundo Pixar Experience Heading to Brussels this Spring

Tickets for the traveling immersive installation are now available!

After attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the world, the traveling Mundo Pixar Experience is headed to Brussels, Belgium this March.

What’s Happening:

On March 12th at Brussels’ Palais 1 at Brussels Expo, the world’s largest Pixar exhibit is set to open for a limited time engagement.

Previously, the Mundo Pixar Experience has sold-out its engagements in Brazil and Mexico before heading to Europe.

Earlier this year, the Pixar Animated Studios creation attracted over 600,000 visitors in Madrid before heading to Barcelona, where it pulled more than 250,000 ticket sales in only two months.

The highly popular exhibit is now headed to its second European country where fans will be able to immerse themselves into the worlds and stories of Pixar’s iconic films.

The 3,000 square meter exhibition was brought to life by Golden Peak Live Entertainment in partnership with Proactiv Entertainment and Garcia Live.

Mundo Pixar Experience highlights 22 characters and 12 themed areas based on Inside Out, Coco, Up, Toy Story, Cars, Ratatouille, Finding Nemo, Luca, and more!

and more! More specifically, guests will be able to stand alongside the toys of Toy Story in Andy’s Room, jump into the kitchen of Ratatouille’s Gusteau’s Restaurant, step inside Carl Fredtricksen’s house from Up, and visit emotion headquarters from Inside Out 2 .

Other immersive spaces will continue to bring attendees into the animation studio’s iconic films.

Tickets run from about 24 to 30 euros, and are available to purchase here

What They’re Saying:

Jay Ward, Pixar Creative Director and Curator of Mundo Pixar Experience: “If you've ever dreamed of diving deep into Pixar's stories, you need to visit “Mundo Pixar Experience”. It’s like watching one of our films, but instead of enjoying them on screen, you get to walk through them and experience Pixar's storytelling in a richer, more authentic way than ever before."

