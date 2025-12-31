Bean Bunny Helps Fozzie Bear Tell New Year's Eve Jokes in Latest Social Media Post from The Muppets
"Happy New Bear's Eve!"
Just last week, we got all-new Christmas Eve greetings from Miss Piggy, Rizzo the Rat, and Bean Bunny thanks to posts on The Muppets' social media feeds. And today, Bean is back alongside another famous felt friend to wish us a Happy New Year.
What's happening:
- That fabulous furry funnyman Fozzie Bear (currently performed by Eric Jacobson) is joined by Bean Bunny (Bradley Freeman Jr.) in a New Year's Eve video posted to The Muppets' official Instagram feed. You can watch the full video below.
What they're saying:
- Fozzie Bear: "What do you call a knight who's just so-so at jousting? A mid-knight!"
- "Why did Cinderella need to get to Times Square before the clock struck 12? To get to the New Year's Ball!"
More news from The Muppets:
- Two upcoming efforts from The Muppets have made it onto Laughing Place's list of 26 biggest Disney things coming in 2026.
- A new teaser for The Muppet Show event special is set to drop (along with the famous ball) during tonight's New Year's Rockin' Eve presentation on ABC.
- Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Muppet Treasure Island with a new collectible mug available at Walt Disney World.