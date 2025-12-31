Bean Bunny Helps Fozzie Bear Tell New Year's Eve Jokes in Latest Social Media Post from The Muppets

Just last week, we got all-new Christmas Eve greetings from Miss Piggy, Rizzo the Rat, and Bean Bunny thanks to posts on The Muppets' social media feeds. And today, Bean is back alongside another famous felt friend to wish us a Happy New Year.

What's happening:

That fabulous furry funnyman Fozzie Bear (currently performed by Eric Jacobson) is joined by Bean Bunny (Bradley Freeman Jr.) in a New Year's Eve video posted to The Muppets' official Instagram feed. You can watch the full video below.

What they're saying:

Fozzie Bear: "What do you call a knight who's just so-so at jousting? A mid-knight!"

