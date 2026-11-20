National Geographic documentaries offer unique looks into incredible moments and historic individuals. NatGeo has just announced three greenlit docs that, while covering very different topics, are sure to bring the same attention to their subjects.

What's Happening:

National Geographic has greenlit three documentary projects for Disney+, Hulu and National Geographic.

The upcoming projects are: My Brother the Unabomber follows David Kaczynski and his wife, Linda, as they faced the decision to help authorities identify David's brother, Ted Kaczynski, during the Unabomber manhunt. The Wonderhood Studios documentary will include previously unseen archival material, including letters between the brothers. Hantavirus: The Inside Story follows passengers and scientists responding to the outbreak linked to the MV Hondius, using hundreds of hours of personal archive. Darren Foster directs the documentary from Passion Pictures and Muck Media. Hijacked: The Real Captain Phillips is a three-part series about the 2009 seizure of the Maersk Alabama by Somali pirates and the military rescue operation that followed. Along with the experiences of Captain Richard Phillips and his crew, the Curious Films series will explore the pirates' perspectives and include previously unseen archival material, including U.S. Navy footage. Christian Collerton is series director.

All titles are working titles, and no premiere dates have been announced, so it's unclear when we'll get to see the final result.

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