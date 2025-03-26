New Cosmetics for Moon Knight and Black Panther Landing in Marvel Rivals Tomorrow

The new looks take inspiration from the game's ongoing storyline and the MCU.

Two new cosmetic packs are headed to Marvel Rivals, taking inspiration from projects outside of Marvel Comics.

What's Happening:

Marvel Rivals has announced on X

The new Moon Knight

This includes the Disney+ Moon Knight and the current Marvel Rivals storyline Eternal Night.

and the current Marvel Rivals storyline Eternal Night. Let’s take a look at the new cosmetics.

Fist Of Vengeance (Moon Knight)

Celebrate the 2022 mini-series Moon Knight with this cosmetic inspired by Oscar Isaac’s appearance as the multi-personality hero. Taking on an all white aesthetic like the Marvel Studios project, you’ll be able to grab victories inspired by the MCU. Check out a clip of the new cosmetic in action below:

Strive for glory and obtain vengeance to rise again! 🗡️



“Then rise. Rise and live again. As my fist of vengeance. As my Moon Knight."



Dive in, fly out, and rise again with Moon Knight’s Fist Of Vengeance costume inspired by Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight (2022).



📅 Available:… pic.twitter.com/gup8dPfYqV — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 26, 2025

Thrice-Cursed King (Black Panther)

The King of Wakanda’s claws and fangs are getting even sharper with this new look. Inspired by the Eternal Doom storyline currently taking place on Marvel Rivals, Black Panther takes on a vampiric new look with glowing yellow eyes and bat inspired armor. This look joins several other cosmetic variants on the game’s lineup inspired by Dracula. You can check out the character in action below:

🐾 The Vampire King Strikes! 💥



"New York City might have been as black as the darkest night… but all that the King of Wakanda could see was red… "



As the curse of Blood Chronovium takes hold, utilize the rage as Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King costume, first appearing in… pic.twitter.com/jEuOG2vSn8 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 25, 2025

The new cosmetics are expected to arrive with a nameplate, emote, MVP screen, and spray when they arrive in the game tomorrow, March 27th.

Don’t miss out on these new cosmetics, which go on sale at 7PM PDT.

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

