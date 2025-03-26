New Cosmetics for Moon Knight and Black Panther Landing in Marvel Rivals Tomorrow
Two new cosmetic packs are headed to Marvel Rivals, taking inspiration from projects outside of Marvel Comics.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Rivals has announced on X that two new cosmetic packs are headed to the mega-popular player vs player game.
- The new Moon Knight and Black Panther skins are taking inspiration from Marvel Studios and Marvel Games, rather than their most recent additions being directly inspired by the characters’ comic book appearances.
- This includes the Disney+ mini-series Marvel Studios Moon Knight and the current Marvel Rivals storyline Eternal Night.
- Let’s take a look at the new cosmetics.
Fist Of Vengeance (Moon Knight)
Celebrate the 2022 mini-series Moon Knight with this cosmetic inspired by Oscar Isaac’s appearance as the multi-personality hero. Taking on an all white aesthetic like the Marvel Studios project, you’ll be able to grab victories inspired by the MCU. Check out a clip of the new cosmetic in action below:
Thrice-Cursed King (Black Panther)
The King of Wakanda’s claws and fangs are getting even sharper with this new look. Inspired by the Eternal Doom storyline currently taking place on Marvel Rivals, Black Panther takes on a vampiric new look with glowing yellow eyes and bat inspired armor. This look joins several other cosmetic variants on the game’s lineup inspired by Dracula. You can check out the character in action below:
- The new cosmetics are expected to arrive with a nameplate, emote, MVP screen, and spray when they arrive in the game tomorrow, March 27th.
- Don’t miss out on these new cosmetics, which go on sale at 7PM PDT.
- Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.
