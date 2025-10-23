NFL Pro Bowl Moves to Super Bowl Week 2026, Set to Stream on Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
The flag football game is a small preview of the 2028 Olympic event.
The NFL is moving its popular Pro Bowl event to Super Bowl week this February, which will air live across several Disney-owned networks.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has shared that the NFL announced today that the Pro Bowl will be moving to Super Bowl week for February 2026.
- Announced by commissioner Roger Goodell at the league’s fall owners meeting, the Pro Bowl Games are set to take place on Tuesday, February 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
- This is the same venue where the Super Bowl experience fan fest.
- The flag football event will still take place in AFC and NFC, with the format being somewhat of a test for the 2028 Summer Olympics.
- NFL owners have already approved players set to participate in the 2028 games, with work being done to finalize their deals with the union.
- For those looking to catch the Pro Bowl festivities as they air live, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and Disney XD will air the annual flag football event
What They’re Saying:
- Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner: "We've spent a lot of time evolving our Pro Bowl, talking about how to make our Pro Bowl more attractive, both for our players participating but also our fans. We spent a great deal of time talking about the objectives, and the objectives really are to celebrate and honor our incredible players, and second is to use our game as a global platform."
NFL and Disney Strike a Deal:
- NFL owners have approved the league's deal with the Walt Disney Company that would see the league sell the NFL Network and other NFL Media assets (NFL.com, NFL RedZone, etc.) to Disney.
- In return, the league would receive 10% ownership of ESPN.
- The deal will need to go through a government antitrust review, which could take months.
Read More ESPN: