“The Nightmare Before Christmas” to Light Up the New York Botanical Garden with an Eerie Glow This Fall

Back by popular BOOmand, visitors and residents of New York can get in the spooky spirit thanks to Jack Skellington and friends.

The world of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will come to life like never before this fall at the New York Botanical Garden.

What’s Happening:

An immersive light trail will transform the New York Botanical Garden into Halloween Town this fall, as Jack Skellington’s world is brought to life with dazzling lights, music, and all-new scenes in a breathtaking outdoor setting.

Join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero for a frightfully fun frolic through the world of the beloved film, now featuring even more of your favorite characters, scenes, and songs.

This experience is returning thanks to popular demand for a 10-week engagement, from September 25th through November 30th, 2025.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

Ticket prices start at $33 and you can join the waitlist for the event here

The same experience is also heading to Austin, Texas on the same dates. More information on that event is available here

New York Event Map:

New York Event Highlights:

Step into a glowing world where Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero come to life

Discover iconic scenes and songs from the beloved 1993 classic

Wander through the enchanting landscapes of the New York Botanical Garden

