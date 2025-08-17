Halloween Goes Lofi with New “Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes” Album Available on Streaming Platforms

From classics like “Grim Grinning Ghosts” to new favorites like “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” this new album is ready-made for your spooky playlists!

With Halloween events kicking off at Disney Parks on both coasts, you can get yourself in the spooky mood thanks to a new lofi album of some spooky Disney classics.

What’s Happening:

The spooky season is upon us, with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Walt Disney World Halloween Time Disneyland Resort

Whether you have the chance to visit the Disney Parks or not this Halloween season, you can get into the spooky spirit with a brand-new album of lofi versions of some villainous Disney songs.

Walt Disney Records has released Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes , a new collection featuring lofi versions of spooky songs such as: Heffalumps and Woozles Grim Grinning Ghosts Cruella De Vil The Ballad of the Witches’ Road Sally’s Song Oogie Boogie’s Song Be Prepared Poor Unfortunate Souls Friends on the Other Side

, a new collection featuring lofi versions of spooky songs such as: Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes is available to stream now on Spotify Apple Music TIDAL

.

The Spooks Arrive for Their Midnight Spree:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has kicked off for the year at the Magic Kingdom

Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here