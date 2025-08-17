Halloween Goes Lofi with New “Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes” Album Available on Streaming Platforms
From classics like “Grim Grinning Ghosts” to new favorites like “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” this new album is ready-made for your spooky playlists!
With Halloween events kicking off at Disney Parks on both coasts, you can get yourself in the spooky mood thanks to a new lofi album of some spooky Disney classics.
What’s Happening:
- The spooky season is upon us, with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party having just kicked off this past Friday at Walt Disney World, and with Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicking off this upcoming week.
- Whether you have the chance to visit the Disney Parks or not this Halloween season, you can get into the spooky spirit with a brand-new album of lofi versions of some villainous Disney songs.
- Walt Disney Records has released Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes, a new collection featuring lofi versions of spooky songs such as:
- Heffalumps and Woozles
- Grim Grinning Ghosts
- Cruella De Vil
- The Ballad of the Witches’ Road
- Sally’s Song
- Oogie Boogie’s Song
- Be Prepared
- Poor Unfortunate Souls
- Friends on the Other Side
- Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, or wherever you listen to music.
.
The Spooks Arrive for Their Midnight Spree:
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has kicked off for the year at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, featuring the return of a number of fan-favorite offerings, such as Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.
- Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.
- Check out the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide for a full list of the delicious treats that will be available during the party.
- There will be plenty of event-exclusive merchandise, in addition to some offerings just for Annual Passholders.
- Mother Gothel from Tangled is appearing at the event for the first time this year, while Jack Skellington is sporting a brand-new look.
- For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to get tickets to the event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com