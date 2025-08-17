Halloween Goes Lofi with New “Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes” Album Available on Streaming Platforms

From classics like “Grim Grinning Ghosts” to new favorites like “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” this new album is ready-made for your spooky playlists!
With Halloween events kicking off at Disney Parks on both coasts, you can get yourself in the spooky mood thanks to a new lofi album of some spooky Disney classics.

What’s Happening:

  • The spooky season is upon us, with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party having just kicked off this past Friday at Walt Disney World, and with Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicking off this upcoming week.
  • Whether you have the chance to visit the Disney Parks or not this Halloween season, you can get into the spooky spirit with a brand-new album of lofi versions of some villainous Disney songs.
  • Walt Disney Records has released Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes, a new collection featuring lofi versions of spooky songs such as:
    • Heffalumps and Woozles
    • Grim Grinning Ghosts
    • Cruella De Vil
    • The Ballad of the Witches’ Road
    • Sally’s Song
    • Oogie Boogie’s Song
    • Be Prepared
    • Poor Unfortunate Souls
    • Friends on the Other Side
  • Disney Halloween: Haunting Vibes is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, or wherever you listen to music.

The Spooks Arrive for Their Midnight Spree:

  • Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has kicked off for the year at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World,  featuring the return of a number of fan-favorite offerings, such as Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.
  • Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.

