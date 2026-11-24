The new season premieres early next month on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

As Only Murders in the Building becomes Only Murders in London for the upcoming sixth season, the stars (and guest stars!) celebrated the premiere of the new season.

What's Happening:

Disney hosted the premiere of Only Murders in London at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on November 23, followed by a reception at Carbone.

Alongside stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, attendees included David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Sharon Horgan, Jodie Whittaker and Simone Ashley. Co-creator John Hoffman and executive producer Jess Rosenthal also attended.

After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim - Cinda Canning - arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?

Only Murders in London premieres December 8 with two episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes follow on Tuesdays, with the finale arriving on January 26.

The New Season:

Along with what we know of the new season shared above, we also know a few other details thanks to a new trailer.

This new trailer, which arrived days ago, shows off some details of a subplot involving Martin Freeman and a UK reboot of the in-universe Brazzos series.

You can check out the trailer below.