Stars and Guest Stars Attend “Only Murders” Season 6 Premiere
The new season premieres early next month on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+
As Only Murders in the Building becomes Only Murders in London for the upcoming sixth season, the stars (and guest stars!) celebrated the premiere of the new season.
What's Happening:
- Disney hosted the premiere of Only Murders in London at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on November 23, followed by a reception at Carbone.
- Alongside stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, attendees included David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Sharon Horgan, Jodie Whittaker and Simone Ashley. Co-creator John Hoffman and executive producer Jess Rosenthal also attended.
- After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim - Cinda Canning - arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?
- Only Murders in London premieres December 8 with two episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes follow on Tuesdays, with the finale arriving on January 26.
The New Season:
- Along with what we know of the new season shared above, we also know a few other details thanks to a new trailer.
- This new trailer, which arrived days ago, shows off some details of a subplot involving Martin Freeman and a UK reboot of the in-universe Brazzos series.
- You can check out the trailer below.
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