The podcast has left the building. That's what we're told in the brand-new trailer for Only Murders in the Building, or as it's being called this season, Only Murders in London. The series has left New York, and a new trailer shows off the story and the incredible cast of this latest season.

What's Happening:

Hulu’s official trailer previews Only Murders in London, the London-set sixth season of Only Murders in the Building, premiering December 8.

While the story moves to London, things won't be quite as different, as the trailer reveals London will have its own version of the Arconia, the building where all previous seasons of Only Murders in the Building have been set.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as Charles, Oliver and Mabel. Their new case takes them to London after fellow podcaster Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, arrives at their doorstep at the end of last season as the latest murder victim.

Season six guest stars include Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan and Martin Freeman. Meryl Streep also returns.

The trailer shows off some details of a subplot involving Martin Freeman and a UK reboot of the in-universe Brazzos series.

The new season will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes arrive Tuesdays.

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