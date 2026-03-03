PatPat Launches Largest Disney Swim Collection Yet with 200+ Styles
Featuring Disney Princess, Stitch, Marvel Super Heroes, and more, most styles are priced under $30 each.
Swim season is arriving early, and it’s bringing Disney magic with it! Just in time for spring break, family-favorite apparel brand PatPat is launching its largest Disney swim collection to date.
Featuring more than 200 new kids’ and family styles, the lineup is inspired by beloved characters from Disney Princess, Stitch, Marvel Super Heroes, and more. With most pieces priced under $30, the collection combines recognizable characters and practical comfort for everything from beach vacations to backyard splash days. Highlights from this new collection include:
Disney Princess Girls 2pcs Moana UPF50+ Ruffled Long-sleeve Swimsuit - $26.99
Disney Mickey and Friends Girls Minnie Mouse Floral Print UPF 50+ Swimsuit - $22.99
Disney Mickey and Friends Boys Mickey Mouse UPF50+ Sea Life Print - $26.99
Disney Princess Allover Print Hooded Zipper Ruffle-hem Swim Cover-up - $27.99
Marvel Boys Spider Man UPF50+ Colorblock Print Top and Trunks - $26.99
Disney Stitch Girls Floral Striped Print Off-shoulder Swimsuit - $24.99
The PatPat Disney swim collection is now available on PatPat.com, Amazon, Target, and TikTok Shop.
