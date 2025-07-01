Magical Workouts Ahead: Peloton Officially Adds Disney+ to Peloton Entertainment
Workout with your favorite movies, TV shows, and more.
Disney+ has officially been added to Peloton products, giving Disney fans the chance to add a little extra magic to their workouts.
What’s Happening:
- Peloton has announced on Instagram that Disney+ is now officially streaming on Peloton Entertainment.
- While the company has tested out Disney+ on their built in entertainment system, the streamer was never officially available until now.
- Throughout the announcement video, clips from Marvel’s Ironheart can be seen on the screen of their popular treadmill.
- Of course, Disney+ has a wide variety of movies, TV shows, and more.
- For those who like listening to music while they work out, Disney+ has a variety of concert films perfect for a workout.
- This includes Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Elton John: Never Too Late, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert and more.
- It’s great to see Peloton add another great feature to their premium line of workout equipment.
- Users will need an All Access Peloton Membership and Disney+ subscription to take advantage of the new offering.
Ironheart is Here:
- Marvel Studios’ Ironheart marks the triumphant return of Riri Williams.
- Just off of her “internship" in Wakanda, Riri heads back home to Chicago and goes off on her own adventure.
- Our very own Mike Mack had incredible things to say about the series, declaring it a strong entry into the MCU that gets better with each episode.
- You can read his full review here.
Read More Disney+: