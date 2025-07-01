Magical Workouts Ahead: Peloton Officially Adds Disney+ to Peloton Entertainment

Workout with your favorite movies, TV shows, and more.
Disney+ has officially been added to Peloton products, giving Disney fans the chance to add a little extra magic to their workouts.

What’s Happening:

  • Peloton has announced on Instagram that Disney+ is now officially streaming on Peloton Entertainment.
  • While the company has tested out Disney+ on their built in entertainment system, the streamer was never officially available until now.
  • Throughout the announcement video, clips from Marvel’s Ironheart can be seen on the screen of their popular treadmill.

  • Of course, Disney+ has a wide variety of movies, TV shows, and more.
  • For those who like listening to music while they work out, Disney+ has a variety of concert films perfect for a workout.
  • This includes Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Elton John: Never Too Late, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert and more.
  • It’s great to see Peloton add another great feature to their premium line of workout equipment.
  • Users will need an All Access Peloton Membership and Disney+ subscription to take advantage of the new offering.

Ironheart is Here:

  • Marvel Studios’ Ironheart marks the triumphant return of Riri Williams.
  • Just off of her “internship" in Wakanda, Riri heads back home to Chicago and goes off on her own adventure.
  • Our very own Mike Mack had incredible things to say about the series, declaring it a strong entry into the MCU that gets better with each episode.
  • You can read his full review here.

