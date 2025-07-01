Magical Workouts Ahead: Peloton Officially Adds Disney+ to Peloton Entertainment

Workout with your favorite movies, TV shows, and more.

Disney+ has officially been added to Peloton products, giving Disney fans the chance to add a little extra magic to their workouts.

What’s Happening:

Peloton has announced on Instagram

While the company has tested out Disney+ on their built in entertainment system, the streamer was never officially available until now.

Throughout the announcement video, clips from Marvel Ironheart can be seen on the screen of their popular treadmill.

Of course, Disney+ has a wide variety of movies, TV shows, and more.

For those who like listening to music while they work out, Disney+ has a variety of concert films perfect for a workout.

This includes Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Elton John: Never Too Late, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert and more.

and more. It’s great to see Peloton add another great feature to their premium line of workout equipment.

Users will need an All Access Peloton Membership and Disney+ subscription to take advantage of the new offering.

Ironheart is Here:

Marvel Studios' Ironheart marks the triumphant return of Riri Williams.

marks the triumphant return of Riri Williams. Just off of her "internship" in Wakanda, Riri heads back home to Chicago and goes off on her own adventure.

Our very own Mike Mack had incredible things to say about the series, declaring it a strong entry into the MCU that gets better with each episode.

You can read his full review here

