The O.W.C.A. Shares Secret Information: Perry the Platypus Plush Has Arrived at Disney Store

We could all use a daily dose of Agent P!

If you’re looking for a unique gift to get for the Disney fan in your life, Disney Store is the best place to shop! One of the latest releases to debut online is the Perry Plush from Disney Store Japan featuring the adorable turquoise platypus from Phineas and Ferb.

What’s Happening:

There’s a new cuddly companion at Disney Store and he hails from an international destination! Disney’s global locations Phineas and Ferb .

. The most adorable detective in the business is Perry the Platypus, and now he’s here to join you on your daily adventures! Perry is featured as a large huggable plush as well as a fuzzy bag charm.

If you’re opting for the large plush, you’ll love his cozy fur, velour tail, and strong legs so he can stand on his own. Oh and did we mention he’s the perfect size for hugging?

The bag charm is great if you need ultimate transportability. He’ll easily fit on to any purse, bag, backpack, tote, or even belt loop so he can be part of the fun.

Both versions of Perry the Platypus from Disney Store Japan are available now at Disney Store

Perry the Platypus Plush - Phineas and Ferb - 23" - Disney Store Japan

Perry the Platypus Keychain - Phineas & Ferb - Disney Store Japan

