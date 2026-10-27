Take A Peek Behind the Scenes of "Inside Out" with Pixar

Try not to get emotional with this look inside "Inside Out"
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Inside Out is without question one of Pixar's masterworks. While the sequel is the movie that made all the money, the original is something truly special. Now, in a new video on YouTube, the brain trust behind the film talks about some of the decisions that led to making the film work.

What's Happening:

  • Pixar's Set the Scene is a YouTube series that has Pixar filmmakers take a look back at some of their projects.
  • The newest episode is focused on the original Inside Out and includes director Pete Docter, Producer Jonas Rivera, Editor Kevin Nolting, and Co-director Ronnie Del Carmen.
  • Co-director Ronnie Del Carmen was responsible for the initial storyboard of Riley's birth, a sequence the team apparently wasn't entirely sure they wanted to include, so he drew it up in just a few minutes to see what it would look like.
  • Pete Docter admits that part of the reason he developed Inside Out was to justify creating characters that did not need to look like realistic humans.
  • Initially, the different emotions had more traditional names, rather than simply being named for their emotions, but it made it more difficult for viewers to understand the differences.
  • One interesting debate about the story was the use of the control panel. There was a fear that Riley would come across as a robot with no will of her own if the emotions were truly controlling her. Some other ideas were tried, but none worked as well.
  • Check out the full discussion below:


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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey