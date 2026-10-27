Take A Peek Behind the Scenes of "Inside Out" with Pixar

Try not to get emotional with this look inside "Inside Out"

Inside Out is without question one of Pixar's masterworks. While the sequel is the movie that made all the money, the original is something truly special. Now, in a new video on YouTube, the brain trust behind the film talks about some of the decisions that led to making the film work.

What's Happening:

Pixar's Set the Scene is a YouTube series that has Pixar filmmakers take a look back at some of their projects.

The newest episode is focused on the original Inside Out and includes director Pete Docter, Producer Jonas Rivera, Editor Kevin Nolting, and Co-director Ronnie Del Carmen.

Co-director Ronnie Del Carmen was responsible for the initial storyboard of Riley's birth, a sequence the team apparently wasn't entirely sure they wanted to include, so he drew it up in just a few minutes to see what it would look like.

Pete Docter admits that part of the reason he developed Inside Out was to justify creating characters that did not need to look like realistic humans.

Initially, the different emotions had more traditional names, rather than simply being named for their emotions, but it made it more difficult for viewers to understand the differences.

One interesting debate about the story was the use of the control panel. There was a fear that Riley would come across as a robot with no will of her own if the emotions were truly controlling her. Some other ideas were tried, but none worked as well.

Check out the full discussion below:



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