Pixar Animators Talk "Feo the Chupacabra" Graphic Novel at Walt Disney Family Museum

The brand-new graphic novel comes from two Pixar animators.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is one of the best places to get up close and personal with some of the creative talent at Disney. An upcoming event for Día de los Muertos won't simply let guests meet two Pixar animators, but will also let them create something with them.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a new workshop, Making Monsters and a Graphic Novel.

The event will include Pixar animators Sequoia Blankenship and Rob Thompson, who recently collaborated on the new graphic novel Feo the Chupacabra.

The graphic novel is inspired by Mexican culture and monster movies, making it perfect for WDFM the day before Día de los Muertos.

The pair will give a presentation about their work on the graphic novel.

After that, Rob Thompson will lead a workshop where attendees can create their own monsters.

The Workshop will take place on November 1, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

at the Walt Disney Family Museum. Tickets are $30 for WDFM members and $35 for non-members ages 10- 17. Tickets are $40 for WDFM members and $45 for non-members older than 17.

Tickets are available now.

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